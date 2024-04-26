Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$92.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective hoisted by Desjardins from C$88.00 to C$92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$90.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities cut Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$95.69.

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$97.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$91.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$82.46. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$60.19 and a 12 month high of C$101.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.57 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 9.64%. Equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 8.4369527 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.27%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

