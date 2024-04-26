Insider Selling: Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM) Major Shareholder Sells $13,475,000.00 in Stock

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $13,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,325,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,283,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ SCRM opened at $10.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $11.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,298,000. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

