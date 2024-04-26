Analysts Set Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) PT at $52.00

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.13.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 121,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,788,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,325,097. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Biohaven news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 25,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.18 per share, with a total value of $999,207.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,600,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,690,781.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 121,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,788,417 shares in the company, valued at $73,325,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 196,234 shares of company stock valued at $7,999,179 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Biohaven in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Biohaven in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biohaven stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.18. Biohaven has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $62.21.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.40). As a group, equities analysts expect that Biohaven will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

