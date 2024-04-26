Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPRT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of WPRT stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20. Westport Fuel Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.45.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The auto parts company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 14.97% and a negative return on equity of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $87.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 83,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 20,238 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 18.1% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 399,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 61,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter worth $991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

