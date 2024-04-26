Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of CPIX stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.
