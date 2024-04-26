Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CPIX stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 75,268 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.52% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

