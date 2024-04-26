OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Earns Outperform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OCFC. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered OceanFirst Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised OceanFirst Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.20.

OCFC stock opened at $15.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $906.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 1,240.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,725 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

