Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $64.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC restated a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $49.45 on Monday. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The stock has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.23.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $420,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,872.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $420,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,872.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $977,594.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,747.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,430. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 11,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 32,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

