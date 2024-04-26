Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) vs. Sentient Brands (OTC:SNBH) Head-To-Head Survey

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) and Sentient Brands (OTC:SNBH – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.5% of Honest shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Honest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Honest and Sentient Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honest $344.36 million 0.86 -$39.24 million ($0.42) -7.26 Sentient Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sentient Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Honest.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Honest and Sentient Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honest 0 3 2 0 2.40 Sentient Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Honest presently has a consensus price target of $4.55, suggesting a potential upside of 49.18%. Given Honest’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Honest is more favorable than Sentient Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Honest and Sentient Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honest -11.39% -30.36% -18.86% Sentient Brands N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Honest beats Sentient Brands on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Sentient Brands

Sentient Brands Holdings Inc., a product development and brand management company, focuses on building innovative brands in the luxury and premium market space. It offers CBD luxury skin care and lifestyle products, such as purifying exfoliator, replenishing facial oil, ultra-nourishing face cream, and revitalizing eye cream under the Oeuvre brand through direct-to consumer online e-commerce platform, as well as wholesale partners. The company was formerly known as Intelligent Buying, Inc. and changed its name to Sentient Brands Holdings Inc. in March 2021. Sentient Brands Holdings Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

