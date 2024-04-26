Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Trading Down 5.8 %

Carver Bancorp stock opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71. Carver Bancorp has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carver Bancorp stock. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Calton & Associates Inc. owned 0.45% of Carver Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

