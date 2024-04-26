SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
SIFCO Industries Stock Performance
NYSE:SIF opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. SIFCO Industries has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61.
SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 24.45% and a negative net margin of 10.98%.
Institutional Trading of SIFCO Industries
About SIFCO Industries
SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SIFCO Industries
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.