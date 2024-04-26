SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:SIF opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. SIFCO Industries has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61.

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 24.45% and a negative net margin of 10.98%.

Institutional Trading of SIFCO Industries

About SIFCO Industries

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:SIF Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Investment Partners LTD. owned 0.94% of SIFCO Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.