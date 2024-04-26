Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $220.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $207.90.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $194.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.24. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $129.70 and a 1 year high of $204.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.70.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $2,867,457.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,554. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $2,710,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 612,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,803,000 after acquiring an additional 67,809 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 194,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,536,000 after acquiring an additional 10,527 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 3,711.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,406,000 after buying an additional 270,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

