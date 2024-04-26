Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Downgraded by Eight Capital to “Neutral”

Eight Capital lowered shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital currently has C$16.00 price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior price target of C$13.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LUN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, March 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Lundin Mining from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.93.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$15.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$8.18 and a 1-year high of C$16.51. The stock has a market cap of C$12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.85.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.01). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.8396226 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total value of C$69,160.00. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.