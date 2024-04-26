PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2024

CIBC lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSKFree Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$31.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$27.50.

PSK has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.75 to C$28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$27.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PSK

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:PSK opened at C$26.85 on Monday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of C$20.69 and a 1-year high of C$28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of C$6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.45.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSKGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.06. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of C$136.60 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.0488722 EPS for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Glenn Mcnamara purchased 12,800 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$23.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$297,999.36. In other news, Director Leanne M. Bellegarde sold 6,650 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.78, for a total transaction of C$171,437.00. Also, Director Glenn Mcnamara acquired 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$297,999.36. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PrairieSky Royalty

(Get Free Report)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.