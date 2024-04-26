Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) PT Raised to C$17.00

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.75 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$18.25 to C$19.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skeena Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.39.

Skeena Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SKE opened at C$6.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.79. Skeena Resources has a 52-week low of C$4.20 and a 52-week high of C$10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$573.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.67.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skeena Resources will post -0.4862973 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Randy Reichert sold 53,100 shares of Skeena Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$334,476.90. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

