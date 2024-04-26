Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) PT Raised to C$7.00

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SVM. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Price Performance

TSE SVM opened at C$4.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of C$2.88 and a 12-month high of C$5.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$855.81 million, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.60.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$79.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$74.39 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.3522572 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director Rui Feng sold 40,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.18, for a total transaction of C$207,200.00. In other news, Director Rui Feng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.18, for a total value of C$207,200.00. Also, Director Yikang Liu sold 15,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.03, for a total transaction of C$61,053.24. Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercorp Metals

(Get Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.