Barclays Lowers Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) to Underweight

Barclays lowered shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has $83.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ADUS

Addus HomeCare Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $91.70 on Tuesday. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $77.30 and a 52-week high of $114.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.59.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $276.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.02 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.91%. Equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the third quarter valued at approximately $469,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the third quarter worth approximately $532,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the third quarter worth approximately $455,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the third quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.