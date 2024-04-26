AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) PT Lowered to $10.25 at Jonestrading

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Jonestrading from $10.75 to $10.25 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Compass Point started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.79.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGNC

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.45. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $10.64.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In related news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at $706,345.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $69,215,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,366,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019,268 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $38,593,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 85.6% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,301,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367,112 shares during the period. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $32,509,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.