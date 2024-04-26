BMO Capital Markets Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $215.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $205.13.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.7 %

AMZN stock opened at $173.67 on Tuesday. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $101.15 and a 12 month high of $189.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 34,542 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 59,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 27,605 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.