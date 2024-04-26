Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.08.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RARE

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $43.85 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $31.52 and a one year high of $54.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 139.70% and a negative return on equity of 369.54%. The company had revenue of $127.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $224,340.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,799,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 3,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $201,922.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,340 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,173 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $224,340.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,799,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,983 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 392.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.