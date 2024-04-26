Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Target Price to $49.00

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $43.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Chemung Financial has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $51.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.43.
Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.36). Chemung Financial had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.52 million. Equities analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in Chemung Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 352,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 369.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.50% of the company’s stock.
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.
