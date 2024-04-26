Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Free Report) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CJ. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th.

TSE CJ opened at C$7.25 on Monday. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of C$5.75 and a 1-year high of C$7.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.76. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.99.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.07). Cardinal Energy had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of C$148.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$147.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy will post 0.795302 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.77%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Kelly sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total transaction of C$50,214.75. In other Cardinal Energy news, Senior Officer David Kelly sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total value of C$50,214.75. Also, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.99 per share, with a total value of C$188,670.60. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

