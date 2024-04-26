StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPGN opened at $0.53 on Monday. OpGen has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $3.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.51. The company has a market cap of $6.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -0.71.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

