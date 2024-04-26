StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Trevena Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRVN opened at $0.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.08) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trevena will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trevena stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.32% of Trevena at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

