Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Mastech Digital stock opened at $8.58 on Monday. Mastech Digital has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $99.70 million, a PE ratio of -13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.52.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.38 million. Research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
