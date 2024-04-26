Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Mastech Digital stock opened at $8.58 on Monday. Mastech Digital has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $99.70 million, a PE ratio of -13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.38 million. Research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Mastech Digital by 11.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in Mastech Digital by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 794,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after buying an additional 23,325 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastech Digital by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mastech Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.