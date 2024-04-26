Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GBCI. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Glacier Bancorp to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.40.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $37.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.84. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $44.06. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $196.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.66 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 409.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.