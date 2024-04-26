ATB Capital Increases Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$13.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target upped by ATB Capital from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.55.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CPG opened at C$12.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.98. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of C$8.16 and a 52 week high of C$12.47. The firm has a market cap of C$7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.14). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.430622 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 31.51%.

Insider Activity at Crescent Point Energy

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total value of C$408,099.51. In other news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt purchased 49,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$500,486.35. Also, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total transaction of C$408,099.51. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

