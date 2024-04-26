Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Price Target Raised to C$2.50

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CXB. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$2.49.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Stock Up 2.2 %

TSE CXB opened at C$1.87 on Tuesday. Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.16 and a 52 week high of C$2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.48. The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 2.06.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of C$206.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calibre Mining will post 0.2030769 earnings per share for the current year.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.