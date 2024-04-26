Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target to C$105.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$92.00 to C$105.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AEM has been the topic of several other reports. Veritas Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$97.50.

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$88.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.07. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$59.36 and a 1-year high of C$89.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$76.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$70.98.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 10.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.4364596 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.537 dividend. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.74%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

