ENGAGE XR Holdings plc (LON:EXR) Insider Acquires £14,100 in Stock

ENGAGE XR Holdings plc (LON:EXR – Get Free Report) insider David Patrick Whelan bought 705,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £14,100 ($17,416.01).
ENGAGE XR Stock Performance
Shares of LON:EXR opened at GBX 2 ($0.02) on Friday. ENGAGE XR Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4.24 ($0.05).
About ENGAGE XR
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ENGAGE XR
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for ENGAGE XR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGAGE XR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.