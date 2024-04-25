Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Given New $17.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.50 to $17.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BXMT. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Shares of NYSE BXMT traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $17.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,345,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,995. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $23.82.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $46,435.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,565.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $46,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,465.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $46,435.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,540 shares of company stock valued at $112,642. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 83,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

