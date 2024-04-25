Stephens Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Watsco (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $500.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.25.

Get Watsco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Watsco

Watsco Price Performance

WSO traded up $7.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $447.72. 310,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Watsco has a 1 year low of $315.17 and a 1 year high of $451.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $410.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watsco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. CWM LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 44.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Watsco by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Watsco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,376,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its stake in Watsco by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 2,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Watsco

(Get Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.