Western Union (NYSE:WU) PT Raised to $14.00

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

Western Union Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of WU stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.29. 5,120,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,444,527. Western Union has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 113.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Western Union

In other news, Director Timothy P. Murphy acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $128,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,234.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Western Union by 33.7% in the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 82,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 20,887 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Western Union by 7.7% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Western Union by 500.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading

