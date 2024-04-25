Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

NASDAQ:GSHD traded down $6.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.71. 766,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,498. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.38 and its 200-day moving average is $72.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 94.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.28. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $50.47 and a twelve month high of $92.76.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.24 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 392.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel John Terry O’connor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.46 per share, with a total value of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel John Terry O’connor bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.46 per share, with a total value of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Miller bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.86 per share, with a total value of $369,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 7,582 shares of company stock valued at $561,249 and sold 68,617 shares valued at $5,291,137. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,589,000 after buying an additional 36,676 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,101,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,025,000 after purchasing an additional 308,312 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth about $23,614,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,354,000 after acquiring an additional 30,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,359,000 after acquiring an additional 37,805 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

