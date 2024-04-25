BIP Wealth LLC Invests $284,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,089 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Boeing by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $165.46. 8,955,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,738,332. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.89. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.95 billion, a PE ratio of -44.56, a PEG ratio of 133.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.06.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

