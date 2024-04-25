BIP Wealth LLC Invests $430,000 in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,089 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in SouthState by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SouthState by 8,346.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in SouthState by 216.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SouthState by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in SouthState during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

SouthState stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,590. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.68 and its 200 day moving average is $78.81. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. SouthState Co. has a 52-week low of $59.51 and a 52-week high of $87.77.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $419.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.08 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 22.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SSB. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SouthState from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.80.

In other SouthState news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $344,620.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,178.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,925 shares of company stock valued at $988,686. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

