Energi (NRG) Price Up 5.2% This Week

Energi (NRG) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $10.63 million and approximately $742,818.60 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00057356 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00021456 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00013188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007514 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 75,969,758 coins and its circulating supply is 75,969,755 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.