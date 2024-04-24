Avalanche Trading Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion and approximately $481.53 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $36.83 or 0.00057356 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010919 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00021456 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00013188 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003618 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007514 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001153 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.
Avalanche Profile
Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 436,714,557 coins and its circulating supply is 378,024,917 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.
Buying and Selling Avalanche
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.