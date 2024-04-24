ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Up 3.2%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 103.75 and last traded at 99.15. 5,626,266 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 14,752,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at 96.04.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of ARM from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ARM from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ARM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 90.28.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 762.50 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ARM during the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ARM during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ARM during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in ARM in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in ARM in the 1st quarter worth $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

