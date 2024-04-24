Guggenheim Increases Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Price Target to $464.00

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $453.00 to $464.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MEDP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.00.

Medpace Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:MEDP traded down $11.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $395.42. 231,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,864. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $397.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.14. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. Medpace has a 12-month low of $189.30 and a 12-month high of $421.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.39 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 65.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total value of $41,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,833,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,940,186.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total value of $41,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,833,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,940,186.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,340 shares of company stock worth $76,651,647 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Medpace

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

