Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 12,667 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,667 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 62.5% in the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 3.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 793,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 578.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 39.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,866,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 515,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,141. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

