Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Purchased by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,137 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,626 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce makes up about 2.6% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $7,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CM. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 335,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,216,000 after acquiring an additional 45,231 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 90,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 13,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,123,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,524,000 after purchasing an additional 30,286 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CM traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.52. 239,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,683. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.51. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.6634 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

