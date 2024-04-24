United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UMC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.90 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC upgraded United Microelectronics from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE:UMC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.51. 4,813,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,791,431. United Microelectronics has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 27.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Microelectronics will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Microelectronics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMC. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 19.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth $76,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

