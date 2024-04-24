PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $8.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.16. PepsiCo also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.150- EPS.

PepsiCo Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $4.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.95. 3,097,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,757,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.63. The firm has a market cap of $241.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $187.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.