RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $239.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.89. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.