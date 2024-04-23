Grace & White Inc. NY Purchases 10,500 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Kimco Realty comprises approximately 1.3% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 0.06% of Kimco Realty worth $7,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 206,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 91,161 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,217,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 874,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,375,000 after purchasing an additional 55,450 shares during the period. Vision Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth about $9,674,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,862,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KIM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.64. 4,005,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,597,489. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KIM. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Insider Transactions at Kimco Realty

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $172,643.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

