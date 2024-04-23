First Trust Senior Loan ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:FTSL)

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.295 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ FTSL traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $46.04. 317,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,616. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $46.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.99.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Senior Loan ETF
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.