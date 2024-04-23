QUASA (QUA) One Day Volume Hits $688.22

QUASA (QUA) traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $194,600.20 and $688.22 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QUASA has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00008525 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011602 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001499 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,330.73 or 0.99979662 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00011450 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008749 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.91 or 0.00102357 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00144099 USD and is up 3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $103.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

