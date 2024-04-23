Ellenbecker Investment Group Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.56.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $5.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $363.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,809,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $181.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $382.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

