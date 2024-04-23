Ellenbecker Investment Group Buys 2,657 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $28.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,289,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,942,727. The firm has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.28. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.75%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.58.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

