Ellenbecker Investment Group Buys 25,082 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 319,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,082 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.87. 7,995,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,694,503. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $50.36.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

